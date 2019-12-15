Left Menu
Kochi district administration takes steps to speed up road repair work after accident claims youth's life

The Kochi district administration has taken various steps to speed up the repair work of the roads in the city following an accident in Palarivattom that claimed a youth's life.

  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 06:49 IST
  • Created: 15-12-2019 06:49 IST
The Kochi district administration has taken various steps to speed up the repair work of the roads in the city following an accident in Palarivattom that claimed a youth's life. The Collector has instructed the Kochi Corporation to expedite the construction work of Thammanam - Pullepady road. The magisterial inquiry into the death of the young man is underway.

Yadulal, a resident of Kunnammavu, on Thursday met with a road accident near the Palarivattom metro station that claimed his life, following intensified protests on the roads across the city. A special committee was set up to coordinate the work on the roads. Steps have been taken to speed up construction of Thammanam - Pullepady road due to land acquisition. The collector submitted a report to the government stating the financial status of the family of the youth who died in Palarivattom.

A police investigation has also been launched parallel to the magisterial inquiry. Additional District Magistrate K. Chandrasekharan Nair also collected the information, who is the in-charge of the magisterial inquiry, summoned the top officials of the PWD and the Water Authority. More government officials are expected to face action. Four public works engineers were also suspended for failing to set up a warning board and barricade on the road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

