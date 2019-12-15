Assam: Curfew relaxed in Dibrugarh for 9 hours

The curfew which was imposed in the wake of protests over The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, here has been relaxed from 7 am to 4 pm on Sunday. Protests erupted in Dibrugarh and other parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on Wednesday, and it becoming an Act thereupon after the Presidential assent on Thursday.

As many as 26 Army columns have been deployed in Assam to assist the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to handle the situation. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

