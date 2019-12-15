Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northeast cannot be dumping ground for foreigners: Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma

Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma has welcomed the Central government's decision to extend Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Manipur but reiterated his stand on The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and said that all states of Northeast must fight against the Act as the region cannot be "dumping ground" for foreigners.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Imphal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 11:30 IST
Northeast cannot be dumping ground for foreigners: Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma
Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma speaking to reporters in Imphal, Manipur on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Aribam Syam Sharma has welcomed the Central government's decision to extend Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Manipur but reiterated his stand on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and said that all states of Northeast must fight against the Act as the region cannot be "dumping ground" for foreigners. "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has now become an Act. It has now become a reality in northeast India. In Manipur, the government has announced that there will be ILP (Inner Line Permit) and so CAB in Manipur. Everyone should welcome the order of the government. It is clearly written in the order that there will be no CAB in the ILP areas," Sharma told reporters here.

"But my protest against CAB is not only for Manipur but for the whole of the Northeast. My point said that the Northeast cannot be dumping ground for foreigners. Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura are protesting against the Act. All states of Northeast must fight against this Act," he added. The 83-year-old Manipuri filmmaker, who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006 had earlier returned his award in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has now become the Act after Presidential assent.

Sharma, throughout his career, bagged several national film awards for his invaluable contribution to the Indian film industry. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However, the Act will not apply to areas covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. "Nothing in this section shall apply to the tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873," read a Gazette notification.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recently extended the ILP system to Manipur and some other parts of the northeast. "In the Third Schedule to the Adaptation of Laws Order, 1950, for the directions relating to the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, the following shall be substituted, namely: - `Preamble.-- In the opening paragraph, for "districts of Kamrup, Darrang, Nowgong, Sibsagar, Lakhimpur, Naga Hills, Cachar" substitute "States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and area of districts of State of Nagaland as notified from time to time," read a Gazette notification dated December 11.

Protests erupted in several parts of Northeast following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, parts of Dibrugarh district

The curfew imposed in Guwahati and parts of Dibrugarh district following protests against the amended Citizenship Act was relaxed on Sunday, police said. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 6 pm in Guwahati. It was also relaxed from 7 am to 4 p...

Sharks edge Canucks to end skid, get interim coach a win

Logan Couture and Evander Kane each netted one goal and one assist and goaltender Aaron Dell sparkled in net as the San Jose Sharks won for the first time in seven games with a home-ice 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. It...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Negotiators worked into the early hours of Sunday to try to salvage a strong global commitment to fight climate change after some of the most vulnerable nations said they were being sidelined at a marathon U.N. summit in Madrid.NEWZEALAND-V...

Will meet CM Conrad Sangma to resolve issues of Meghalaya on Citizenship Act: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he will be meeting Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma later in the month to find a way to resolve issues of the state over The Citizenship Amendment Act, which seeks to grant citizensh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019