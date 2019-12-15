Two Syrian men held with Rs 69 L worth US dollars at Kolkata airport

Two China-bound Syrian nationals have been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Kolkata airport for allegedly trying to smuggle US dollars worth Rs 69 lakh, officials said on Sunday. The two passengers -- Al Sabbagh and Bassam Alsabbagh -- were apprehended on Saturday at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and have now been handed over to Customs authorities.

A total of USD 97,600 was recovered by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel from the two passengers who held a Syrian passport and were bound for Kunming on a China Eastern airlines flight, the officials said. The travellers had wrapped the dollars in a newspaper and concealed them in their socks while some of it was recovered from their hand baggage, they alleged.

The seized US currency is worth Rs 69 lakh, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)