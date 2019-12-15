48-day rejuvenation camp for temple elephants begins

A total of 28 elephants from various temples and mutts were brought to Thekkampatti in the district on Sunday for the nearly two-month-long annual rejuvenation camp. Two more elephants from Puducherry are expected to join them in a day or two, official sources said.

Nutritious food, top-class treatment for ailments will be provided to the pachyderms at the 48-day camp. A walking corridor and bathing ghat by the river will be provided to ease their stress.

The annual camp, organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department since 2003, was introduced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa. The camp will conclude on February one, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)