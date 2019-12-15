Army commando, home on vacation, killed in accident in Rajasthan

A 28-year-old Army commando and his brother were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Sunday, police said. The head-on collision took place at around 5 pm on Baran-Jhalawar highway near Bhager Ghati under Khanpur police station limits, they said.

The soldier, Rajendra Meena, had recently come home on vacation and was returning to his house with his brother Briraj Meena when the accident occurred, Station House Officer Kamal Chand Meena said. The brothers were residents of Ladaniya village, he added.

Police have seized the car but its driver fled after the accident, the SHO said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of negligent driving was registered against the car driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)