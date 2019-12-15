Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police entered campus by force, no permission taken: Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 21:03 IST
Police entered campus by force, no permission taken: Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed on Sunday that Delhi Police personnel entered the university by force without any permission and beat up staff members and students who were forced to leave the campus. Police said they entered the university campus only to control the situation, after protesters indulged in violence near New Friends' Colony area in south Delhi.

Condemning the police action, university vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been taken out and are safe. Soon after violence erupted in south Delhi during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and blocked the university gates to nab some "outsiders" who had entered the premises to hide, sources said.

"Police entered the campus by force, no permission was taken. Staff members and students were beaten up and forced to leave the campus," the chief proctor said. Escorted by police, youths could be seen coming out of their hostels with their hands raised. Some of them claimed the police also entered the library and "harassed" the students.

Both the Jamia Millia students' community as well as the Teachers' Association have disassociated themselves from the violence and arson that took place near the university Sunday afternoon. The vice chancellor said its students were not involved in the violent protest which saw buses being torched.

"In the evening, when the agitation started, my students had not given a call for it. They were not inclined towards the group," she told PTI. The group had about 20,000 people, according to TV channels, she said.

"...which university can have such a huge crowd. At least not my university. It was a Sunday and we had already declared winter vacation on Saturday so half of the students had already gone home," she said. Condemning the violence during the protest, she said it was wrong to say that they were from Jamia.

She alleged that the police ran after the protesters, some of whom entered the varsity. "Police ran after them. They could have at least asked us but they just entered the university. They broke open our library and troubled our students," she alleged.

Asked about students sending out distress messages to their friends in other universities, she said students have been taken care of. "None of the students are hurt and they are safe," she said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said four buses and two police vehicles were torched during the protest, adding six policemen were also injured.

He said stones were pelted from inside the varsity at police personnel, forcing them to use teargas to disperse the "violent mob". Biswal said some people have been detained but did not give details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Seven years on, despair shrouds Nirbhaya's convict's home - and colony

Narrow, steep and blue, its a stairway to despair at the end of which lives a mother, caught between the horror of her son being convicted in the gangrape and murder of a woman known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, and the des...

CAA Protests: MHA in regular touch with Delhi Police

The Union Home ministry is in regular touch with the Delhi Police following violent protests that rocked Jamia Millia University and its adjoining areas but is yet to seek a report on it, officials said on Monday. Officials said that the pr...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations on several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019