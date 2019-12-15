Man found murdered on footpath; two held

An unidentified man was found murdered on a footpath in Bajaj Nagar area of Nagpur in Maharashtra in the early hours of Sunday, police said, adding that they have arrested two suspects for the crime. The body of the man was found wrapped in a blanket on a footpath near Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), an official said.

Police suspect the man, whose identity is being established, was stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon after a drunken brawl on early Sunday. The official said the two accused slept near the body as they were unable to move because of the heavy consumption of liquor.

The incident came to light when the accused duo told a woman that they had killed a man, who in turn alerted police. A case of murder was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)