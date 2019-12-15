Left Menu
Punjab govt to observe fortnight to commemorate Guru Gobind Singh's martyrdom

Punjab government will observe 'Shaheedi Pandarwara' (martyrdom fortnight) from December 16 to 30 to commemorate the sacrifice of the family of Guru Gobind Singh, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Sunday.

  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 23:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government will observe 'Shaheedi Pandarwara' (martyrdom fortnight) from December 16 to 30 to commemorate the sacrifice of the family of Guru Gobind Singh, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Sunday. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to observe the 'Shaheedi Pandarwara' as a homage to Guru Gobind Singh's family, and also to spread the message of their sacrifice across the world.

"It has been more than 300 years since the martyrdom of Guru Gobind's mother, Mata Gujri, and his four sons, Sahibzadas Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, but their sacrifice remains a beacon to inspire people across the globe," said the Chief Minister.It has been decided to observe the sacred occasion during the month of Pauh, which is dedicated to mourning the great souls of those who had passed away, an official spokesperson said.According to the spokesperson, the government will organise various programmes such as seminars, discussions and exhibitions to disseminate the message of the unparalleled sacrifice of the Guru Govind Singh's family, especially among the youth. "The Chief Minister has described this as a humble effort, as part of his government's endeavour, to create awareness among the younger generation about the lives of the Gurus, and imbue them with the principles for which the Gurus lived and died," an official release said. (ANI)

