AMU protests: Situation under control, says police

Amid the protests carried out by students at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against Citizenship Amendment Act, Aligarh Police on Sunday said that the situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the area in order to maintain law and order. "Our personnel are deployed and the situation is under control. All necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order. A few police personnel have been injured," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order, Ajay Anand said.

In the recent development, internet services have been suspended from 10 pm on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday in Aligarh city in the wake of the protest. District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh issued the order, which reads, "Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm tonight to 10 pm tomorrow in Aligarh city."

"After the protest in the Aligarh Muslim University by students today, it cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," said the District Magistrate. The Registrar of AMU, Abdul Hamid has said that the university would remain closed till January 5, 2020, due to the present situation in the wake of protests against the citizenship law.

Speaking to media, Hamid said, "In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. The university will reopen on January 5. Examinations will be held after that." "The situation is tense here on the campus after stone pelting from some students and anti-social elements. We have requested the police to act to control the situation. The winter vacation, which was to begin after a week, has been declared now," he added. (ANI)

