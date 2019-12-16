Left Menu
UP: CM appeals public to maintain peace, not to believe in rumours regarding CAA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed people to maintain peace and harmony and not to pay heed to the rumours being spread regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed people to maintain peace and harmony and not to pay heed to the rumours being spread regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office has said that the government is committed to the security of every citizen. For this, it is important that all the citizens abide by the laws.

In the recent development, Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) said, "Total peace in entire Uttar Pradesh. Field staff is vigil and in touch with all concerned in abundant precautions." Internet services have been suspended in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh until Monday to maintain law and order, said District Magistrate Anil Dhingra. In Aligarh also, net services will remain down in the wake of protests by students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Internet services have been suspended from 10 pm Sunday to 10 pm Monday in Aligarh city," read the order issued by District Magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh. The precautionary measure was taken after the students protest in AMU turned violent on Sunday.

"It cannot be denied that some anti-social elements can incite violence among the people using internet services to circulate inflammatory messages or content on social media, so to prevent that internet services remain suspended from 10 pm tonight till 10 pm tomorrow," the DM said. The Registrar of AMU Abdul Hamid said that the university would remain closed for nearly three weeks due to the prevailing situation in the wake of protests against the citizenship law.

Speaking to media persons, Hamid said: "In view of the current situation, we have declared winter vacations today onwards. The University will reopen on January 5. Examinations will be held after that." "The situation is tense here on the campus after stone pelting from some students and anti-social elements. We have requested the police to act to control the situation. The winter vacation, which was to begin after a week, has been declared now," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

