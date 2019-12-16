Left Menu
India being thrown into extreme communal divide by Modi-Shah govt : Digvijaya Singh

Amid major protests against the citizenship law across the country, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of throwing the nation into an extreme communal divide.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 08:42 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 08:42 IST
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid major protests against the citizenship law across the country, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of throwing the nation into an extreme communal divide. "Very unfortunate, a nation which went through the trauma of partition and because of the sane leadership of Nehru, Patel, Azad and Ambedkar became the largest successful democracy in the world is being once again being thrown into an extreme communal divide by Modi-Shah government. Sad," Singh said on Twitter.

Singh also urged the people of the country to stand together irrespective of their caste, creed or religion to fight this "ugly virus of communal hatred otherwise it would be too late". Urging BJP allies and other leaders to take a stand, Singh said: "Nitish Ji, Ramvilas Ji, Navin Patnaik Ji, Prakash Singh Badal Ji how can you allow this to happen? Please Stop Modi-Shah to ruin our secular India, our very idea of India before it is too late. I also appeal to the corporate friends of Modi-Shah duo to intervene. Take back CAA."

He also accused "rogue" Delhi Police elements of the violence at the protest in the national capital. "If the policeman seen carrying a can is not petrol then what is it? Water to douse the fire? Where are fire brigades? No fire brigades with Delhi Police? Amit Shah as Home Minister, Delhi Police is directly accountable to you. Please would you tell us what the policeman is carrying?" he tweeted.

"Why Delhi Police has not arrested the local Netas," he asked adding that buses have also been burnt in non-Muslim areas. Talking about the unrest in the northeast, Singh said that if the issue is not handled properly, it might alienate the whole region.

"Very sorry to see the unrest against CAA, spreading to other areas. Modi-Shah government must open dialogue with those agitating rather than treating it as a simple law and order situation. It is much more complex and emotional," he said. (ANI)

