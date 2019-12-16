Left Menu
Development News Edition

After violent protests, traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj

A day after major violent protests in the national capital over the citizenship law, Delhi Traffic Police on Monday closed the traffic movement from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, road number 13A.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 09:35 IST
After violent protests, traffic movement closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A day after major violent protests in the national capital over the citizenship law, Delhi Traffic Police on Monday closed the traffic movement from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, road number 13A. In a traffic alert on Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police has advised the people heading towards Delhi from Noida to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND.

"Traffic Alert. Traffic movement is closed from Sarita Vihar to Kalindi Kunj, Road No. 13A. Motorists heading towards Delhi from Noida are requested to take Mathura Road, Ashram and DND and those coming from Badarpur side take Ashram Chowk," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Meanwhile, normal metro services have resumed at all stations on Monday after a brief disruption last night.

Delhi government has also announced that all schools will stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony as well as the Madanpur Khadar area due to the protests. A clash between protestors and police ensued after demonstrations against the citizenship law turned violent near the Bharat Nagar area. Three DTC buses were charred while protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire.

This came after protestors, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, carried out demonstrations in Kalindi Kunj area against the citizenship law on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhis Jamia Miiia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and...

Momota trumps badminton greats with record-smashing year

Shanghai, Dec 16 AFP Kento Momota was banned from badminton for gambling in 2016. Fast forward to 2019 and the Japanese has enjoyed one of the most successful years in the sports history. Momota has cleaned up in mens badminton over the pas...

SC directs Centre, states to appoint information commissioners in CIC, SICs within 3 months

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state to appoint within three months information commissioners in the Central Information Commission and State Information Commissions and said there was a need to evolve guidelines t...

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019