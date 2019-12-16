Jamia students stage protest against police action

A group of Jamia Millia students stood shirtless in the bone-chilling cold outside the university gates on Monday to protest against the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

Slogans of "inquilab zindabad" rent the air as the group of around 10 students, accompanied by their fellow colleagues, took out a small march.

"Our colleagues have been beaten up badly. The policemen entered bathrooms, libraries and beat up girls. Our protest is against the goons called Delhi Police," said a research scholar who did not want to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)