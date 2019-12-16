Left Menu
Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs pay tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial here on Monday.

Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force pay tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial here on Monday. Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence, Shripad Naik also paid his respects here.

"On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, honoured to pay my tribute to the valiant soldiers, sailors, and airmen of the armed forces who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty towards the motherland. I salute all the Martyrs. Jai Hind," Naik tweeted. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute the courage and valour of Indian soldiers.

"I bow in reverence to the bravery, courage and valour of Indian soldiers. The history that was made by our Armed Forces in 1971 war will remain inscribed in golden letters," Modi said on Twitter. Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on December 16 to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the war of 1971 that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan. (ANI)

