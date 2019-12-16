Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Internet services suspended in Saharanpur

As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid protests against the citizenship law across the country, internet services were on Sunday midnight suspended in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh until further orders.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 11:25 IST
UP: Internet services suspended in Saharanpur
Saharanpur District Magistrate order suspending internet services in the district from Sunday midnight. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid protests against the citizenship law across the country, internet services were on Sunday midnight suspended in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh until further orders. "In view of maintaining law and peace in the area, Saharanpur District Magistrate using the powers invested in him under Section 144, suspends the internet services provided by mobile operators from midnight until further orders," an order read.

According to officials, the internet services have been suspended to curb rumours and fake news from spreading in the area. Alok Kumar Pandey is the District Magistrate of Saharanpur.

The internet services were suspended earlier in the district on December 13 too. "Based on the information received on Dec 15 regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill, it cannot be denied that adverse effects can inflict on the law and order situation and peace in the district," the order said.

"Due to lack of time, it is not possible to hear the contentions of any party. Therefore, these orders are being issued unilaterally. All internet service providers must ensure that the instructions are followed," it added. This comes after a day after a clash ensued between Delhi police and protestors demonstrating against the citizenship law turned violent. Protests are also happening at several places across the country against the new legislation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

WB: CM Mamata Banerjee announces mega rally in Kolkata to protest against CAA, NRC

Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the National Register of Citizens NRC in the North-eastern states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mega rally in Kolkata today to protest against t...

IBC saved 160 cos from premature death, says Sahoo

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code IBC has saved 160 companies from premature death, and its implementation will also help in pushing economic growth higher by a few percentage points, according to a senior official. M S Sahoo, Chairperson ...

We are witnessing annihilation of values: Kapil Sibal after protests in Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government for the ongoing protests over the new citizenship law and said that we are witnessing the annihilation of values. Taking to Twitter, Sibal said that it is t...

J-K highway reopened after remaining closed for four days

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened for traffic on Monday, four days after landslides and snowfall at several places led to its closure that left over 4,000 vehicles stranded, officials said. Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019