Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commission should be formed to look into Jamia violence: Cong leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday said a commission should be formed to look into the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 15:38 IST
Commission should be formed to look into Jamia violence: Cong leader Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on Monday said a commission should be formed to look into the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia. Speaking to ANI, Sibal said: "From what I saw on social media, the people were being brutally assaulted. Some people are injured and some are hospitalised. Police were brutally beating the students outside the gates of the university."

"A commission should be formed to look into the matter and find out the perpetrators of the incident," he added. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to think why the citizenship law has been introduced, which has led to a lot of violence in the country.

"A person known to me was once stopped by a policeman, who asked him whether he was a Hindu or a Muslim. If this kind of environment is there, it is indeed a cause of concern," he said. Earlier today, the Delhi Police had denied the allegation of police taking action against students of Jamia Millia Islamia, DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said: "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places."

The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent on Sunday. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa had earlier said that a section of the mob had turned violent and started pelting stones on the police and at houses due to which police were forced to resort to baton charge and firing tear gas shells.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019