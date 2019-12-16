Model Payal Rohatgi sent to eight-day judicial custody

Bollywood actor and model Payal Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court here on Monday. She was detained by the Bundi police on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru Gandhi family.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video. The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act.

