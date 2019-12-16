Model Payal Rohatgi sent to eight-day judicial custody
Bollywood actor and model Payal Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court here on Monday.
Bollywood actor and model Payal Rohatgi was arrested and sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court here on Monday. She was detained by the Bundi police on Sunday for allegedly posting objectionable content against the Nehru Gandhi family.
Earlier in December, a notice was served to Rohatgi for allegedly posting an objectionable video. The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Payal Rohatgi
- Charmesh Sharma
- Bundi
- Nehru
ALSO READ
Model Payal Rohatgi detained for objectionable comment on Nehru
Payal Rohatgi sent to judicial custody till Dec 24 after court rejects bail
Rajasthan Police detain Payal Rohatgi for offensive content against Gandhi-Nehru family
Will approach higher court, says Payal Rohatgi's lawyer
Actor Payal Rohatgi sent to 14-day judicial custody, booked for social media post on Nehru.