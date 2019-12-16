Left Menu
Attack on woman journalist: NCW seeks action taken report from Delhi Police chief

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the alleged assault on a woman journalist by the police outside Jamia Millia Islamia here on Sunday night.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 16-12-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 16-12-2019 17:32 IST
BBC woman journalist Busra Sheikh has alleged that she was abused and pulled by hair by cops on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BBC journalist Busra Sheikh had alleged that the police personnel broke her phone, hurled abuses and pulled her hair when she was covering a protest against the citizenship law outside the university.

In a letter, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik to submit an action taken report in the matter to the commission. "The commission is seriously concerned about safety and security of women and is perturbed by the alleged incident," a press note said.

The NCW: "Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to intervene in the matter and a detailed action taken report in the matter may be apprised to the Commission at an early date by e-mail or fax." Jamia Nagar area in the city has been witnessing a violent protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, for the past some days. Several police personnel and students have sustained injuries during the protest.

The newly-enacted Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

