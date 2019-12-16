Left Menu
Lot of lip service is being done regarding Make in India programme: IAF chief

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 17:45 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 17:45 IST
A lot of lip service is being done regarding the 'Make in India' programme when it comes to developing indigenous arms platforms in the country, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Monday, stressing that all organisations and private companies should work together for results. Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said that there is no question of parity between the Pakistan Air Force and the IAF as the former was not able to hit a single target during post-Balakot operations.

During the "Aaj Tak Agenda" programme, the IAF chief said, "Everyone has to work in this direction (of indigenous development). We have given our support. DRDO has to design a timeline... PSUs should be encouraged for private sector participation." "Right now, in this 'Make in India' and indigenisation (programme), a lot of lip service is being done. Our intentions are very good but practically, the work is going on extremely slowly. If everyone works in this direction, we will be successful," he added.

The IAF chief said that he cannot point to a single drawback that is hindering the indigenous development programmes, adding that "everyone should work in this direction whether it is DRDO, PSUs, private sector, etc". When asked if Pakistan's response would have been different during the Balakot airstrike had Rafale been part of the IAF's fleet, Bhadauria replied, "Response is in their hand. But the results (of air strike) would have been different."

The fighter jets of the IAF had bombed and destroyed the terror camps at Balakot on February 26 this year in response to the terrorist attack on a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles on February 14 in which 40 jawans were killed. Bhadauria said that once Rafale aircraft start joining the IAF's fleet, the enemy would "think and think a lot".

On the question of parity between the Pakistan Air Force and the IAF, he said, "When we targeted (terror camps in Balakot), we hit exactly at the targets. They (Pakistan Air Froce) came with 30 aircraft and we challenged them. They were not able to hit even a single target. So, where is the question of parity?" PTI DSP KJ

