IIM Bangalore students write to PM Modi over protests against CAA

Students of IIM Bangalore on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urging the central government not to curtail the democratic right of citizens to peaceful protest and termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an 'unjust law.' Students, staff, and faculty at the institute wrote the open letter in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the CAA.

The letter, which had 172 signatories, said that non-violent civil disobedience "is at the heart of our republic." They also urged the Prime Minister to ensure that students can protest peacefully and there is no violence.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to persons of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

