Nobody can say Pakistan fulfilled its commitment on FATF: French envoy

French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said that nobody can say Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and there is a need to keep pressure on the country. The Paris-based international terror financing watchdog, which kept Pakistan on the Grey List for an extended period till February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad would be put on the Black List if it did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27.

Responding to a question on whether France thinks that Pakistan fulfilled its commitment, Lenain said, "Nobody can say Pakistan is fulfilling its commitment and there is a need to keep pressure on the country." "Let us see in February if Pakistan has taken steps (to fulfil its commitment)," he said PTI UZM AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)