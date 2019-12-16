Mumbai: Court clerk held by ACB for bribery

A court clerk in Mumbai was onMonday caught by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau forallegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, anofficial said

Jayesh Adangale (33), a summons department clerk inSewree court in the metropolis, had demanded Rs 2,000 from aman to provide him a witness copy, he said

"The man approached ACB and we laid a trap and caughtAdangale red-handed," the official said.

