DUSU protests in support of Jamia, AMU students, says completely against citizenship law

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Monday held a protest in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, who faced the police brutality on Sunday, which left several of them injured. Talking to ANI, a student demonstrator said: "We extend our support to Jamia Millia Islamia students as well as our brothers and sisters in the Aligarh Muslim University, who are protesting against the CAA. It is totally unacceptable the way the Delhi Police have treated the students."

The DUSU protest comes a day after the clash which ensued between the Delhi Police personnel and the protestors after a demonstration against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 turned violent near Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital. "We are also completely against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act," he added.

On Sunday, several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest in Jamia Nagar area. The protesters had allegedly set three DTC buses on fire near Bharat Nagar area after the demonstration turned violent. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

