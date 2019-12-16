UP: Man accused of raping, burning girl in Fatehpur arrested

The accused in the alleged rape and burning of an 18-year-old girl in a village in Fatehpur district here was arrested, police said on Monday. Fatehpur SP, Prashant Kumar said, "The accused Mewa Lal has been arrested and sent to jail."

The accused denied the crime saying, "I did not set the girl on fire, she herself did that. She came back from the Panchayat and burned herself." On Saturday, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in Ubipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district.

Fatehpur District Magistrate (DM) Sanjeev Singh said the girl is in critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur city. (ANI)

