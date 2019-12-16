Lineup of events from Dec 17 to 19 to mark 1 yr of Cong govt in Rajasthan
A series of events will be held in the state from Tuesday to Thursday to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government in Rajasthan. A kisan sammelan will take place at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium on Tuesday which will be addressed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others, an official said.
Prior to this, a run for Nirogi Rajasthan will be flagged off at Albert hall. A two-day exhibition on the government's achievements of one year will start on Tuesday at Jawahar Kala Kendra.
On Wednesday, the state government will launch a state-level 'Nirogi Rajasthan', campaign on health awareness, at SMS medical college whereas a 'Janta clinic' will be inaugurated in Malvia nagar, the official said. A programme on women empowerment will also be held.
The MSME conclave and Rajasthan Innovation and Start-up Expo will be held on Thursday, according to the official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
