Lineup of events from Dec 17 to 19 to mark 1 yr of Cong govt in Rajasthan

A series of events will be held in the state from Tuesday to Thursday to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government in Rajasthan. A kisan sammelan will take place at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium on Tuesday which will be addressed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others, an official said.

Prior to this, a run for Nirogi Rajasthan will be flagged off at Albert hall. A two-day exhibition on the government's achievements of one year will start on Tuesday at Jawahar Kala Kendra.

On Wednesday, the state government will launch a state-level 'Nirogi Rajasthan', campaign on health awareness, at SMS medical college whereas a 'Janta clinic' will be inaugurated in Malvia nagar, the official said. A programme on women empowerment will also be held.

The MSME conclave and Rajasthan Innovation and Start-up Expo will be held on Thursday, according to the official.

