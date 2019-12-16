Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests galore in south as students join forces against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:32 IST
Protests galore in south as students join forces against CAA

Protests by political parties and students against the CAA were held in various parts of southern states on Monday as the ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and opposition Congress headed UDF in Kerala joined hands to oppose the law, setting aside differences. Various educational campuses, including the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, the Indian Institute of Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, saw protests by the students against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on Sunday night and the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Actor politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam said it has filed a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a stay on the new amendment which provides citizenship to the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. In a rare show of camaraderie, bitter political foes -- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala -- came together at a joint protest in the state capital and condemned the act with the former saying it was an attempt to "curb" freedom.

Addressing the protest, Vijayan said the country was facing an "explosive" atmosphere and the CAA was an attempt to stifle freedom attained through sacrifices. Claiming that the amendment altered the basic structure of the Constitution and hence "unconstitutional", he said the new law has omitted those who have faced worse persecution in Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

"Article 14 provides equality to all citizens. When a law is against the fundamental rights, its unconstitutional...The government is silent about the Sri Lankan Tamils, thousands of Rohingyas.. Even the United Nations has come out openly against this law," Vijayan added. Chennithala alleged the Sangh Parivar was "experimenting" with the agenda of Hitler in India and those opposing it were being threatened.

At the LDF-UDF joint protest, both the fronts attacked the BJP-led NDA, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar, alleging the amendment had been brought in as part of their agenda to divide the people and create allegedly a theocratic state. Kerala also witnessed protests against CAA by various organisations and student and youth outfits who took out rallies. Trains were blocked at different places.

A group of Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Manipur Governor Nejma Hepatulla, who was on her way to the airport in Kochi to board a flight to Lakshadweep. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan appealed to protestors to refrain from indulging in violence.

Besides IIT-M, students of educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, including the Loyola College in Chennai and the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Tiruvarur, held protest demnonstrations. Activists of Students Federation of India held agitations in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore railway stations and were removed by the police.

In Telangana, scores of students of various varsities, including the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and the Osmania University, staged sit-in inside their campuses, holding placards. The protesters also expressed solidarity with their Aligarh Muslim University counterparts and condemned police.

UoH students took out a march from the campus to the Gachibowli Stadium, holding placards and raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government and demanding that the CAA be rejected and the National Register of Citizen be boycotted. In Puducherry, students of Pondicherry University, a centrally sponsored higher education institution, too held a protest demonstration after boycotting classes.

The CPI(M) held a protest demonstration in Chennai seeking revocation of the CAA in which its ideological sibling the CPI and leaders of alliance parties -- the DMK, Congress, MDMK, IUML and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi participated. "Don't inject religion in citizenship law," "Don't deny citizenship to Srilankan Tamils," and "Let us reject the divisive CAA," are among the slogans that were raised at the protest.

MDMK chief Vaiko said the CAA should be trashed and alleged the BJP was implementing its agenda one by one like abrogation of Article 370 and now amendment to the Citizenship law and the Common Civil Code's implementation may be next. "In total, they have shattered the Indian democracy's foundation. If the base is destroyed, the dome cannot stand," he told reporters adding the Centre was leading the country on the path of "destruction." In Karnataka, protesters hit the streets in Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Ballari and Mysuru among other places opposing the CAA and held demonstrations, rallies and raised slogans.

In Mysuru, a bike rally was taken out with the participants holding placards and Indian flag and shouting Down Down BJP, We want justice and abolish CAA. Police said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been clamped in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019