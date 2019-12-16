Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act held across K'taka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:39 IST
Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act held across K'taka

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in Shivamogga, Ballari, Mysuru, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka on Monday. The protestors staged sit-in demonstrations, took out rallies and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

In Mysuru, hundreds of people came out on the street, raising slogans demanding the abolition of the CAA and took out a bike rally against the Act was taken out. Holding placards and the Indian flag, the protestors shouted Down, Down BJP, We Want Justice and Abolish CAA.

Following the agitation, the police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC terming any congregation in the city illegal. In Shivamogga, former MLA K B Prasanna Kumar led the protests near Gandhi Park in Shivamogga under the Kote police station limits. Fearing that the protests would turn violent, police took him into their custody.

In Ballari too, a mega rally was taken out on the streets opposing the CAA. In Bengaluru, the IISc students organised a day-long silent protest in front of the statue of Jamsetji Tata in solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi and other parts of India.

Holding placards, the students opposed the CAA and read out the preamble of the Indian Constitution giving fundamental rights to the Indian citizens. A few students of the Indian Institute of Management- Bengaluru wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending their support to the protests across India against the CAA and urged him 'to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.' On Sunday evening a demonstration took place under the banner India Against CAA at the Town Hall in Bengaluru. The protestors holding placards and tricolour raised slogans, Say no to CAA.

The protests were led by Congress MP Rajeev Gowda, MLA Sowmya Reddy, historian Ramachandra Guha, Kavitha Lankesh, sister of slain firebrand journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, and JD(S) national spokesman Tanveer Ahmedullah..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Mexico to hike daily minimum wage by 20%, experts worry about inflation

The Mexican government on Monday agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20, the second consecutive major increase, but experts said a large hike could make it challenging for the central bank to keep core inflation under control. We cont...

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019