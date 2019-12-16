MP: 2 held for duping investors after posing as SEBI official
The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh on Monday arrested two men for allegedly posing as a Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) official to dupe investors in different states. Youvan Vishwakarma (25) and Mihir Hardia (21) have studied till Class XII and worked in an investment advisory firm, against which a cheating case has already been registered, STF Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told reporters.
"The accused, through contacts working in different investment firms, collected data of investors and started calling them. During the conversation, the accused would introduce themselves as SEBI deputy general manager Nirmal Mehrotra, who is posted in Indore, and threaten them with action if they did not pay GST on their investment," Shukla said. The accused duped investors by forcing them to deposit money in their bank accounts.
A complaint was received against them from Telangana and two from Gujarat, he said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Special Task Force
- SEBI
- Gujarat
- Telangana
- Indore
ALSO READ
Sebi declines Karvy's plea to use PoA for settling clients' pay-in obligations to exchanges
Sebi declines Karvy's plea to use PoA, cites illegal transfer of client money
Karvy case: 90% investors get back their securities on prompt Sebi action
Delhi court grants bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in AgustaWestland money laundering case.
GDR manipulation: Sebi levies over Rs 16 cr fine on Sanraa Media, its 6 officials