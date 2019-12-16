Prezto arrive in Hyderabad on Dec 20 for southern sojourn

President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in the city on December 20 for his customary southern sojourn. Kovind would stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in the city, one of the Presidential Retreats, from December 20 to 22, an official release said here Telangana government Chief Secretary S K Joshi held a meeting with senior officials on Monday on the arrangements for the President, it said The President would arrive at Hakimpet Air Force station here at 1 PM on December 20, it said.

He would stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 20 to 22, leave for Thiruvananthapuram on December 23 and return to the city on December 26 evening. The President would host a 'At Home' at the Rashtrapati Nilayam on December 27.

Kovind would return to Delhi on December 28, it added. It is customary for the President to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam and stay there at least once a year and conduct official business from there.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam building, located at Bolarum, was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat. Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms..

