More time sought to complete Anaj Mandi fire probe

East Delhi District Magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra, who is probing the Anaj Mandi fire incident, has sought more time to submit his report, sources said on Monday. According to the government order earlier this month, he was asked to complete his investigation within seven days.

On December 8, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The DM had invited versions from witnesses and general public in connection with the incident on Wednesday from 11 am to 4 pm in the office of the district magistrate of East Delhi.

At least 43 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on December 8. The statement of different persons and agencies have been recorded, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)