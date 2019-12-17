I challenge Congress and its allies to bring back Article 370

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...
The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.  However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...
For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...
Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a 1.4 trillion spending package to avert a partial government shutdown that would also raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care A...
Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion marks. The energy giant was listed on Tadawul on December 11 fo...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges at quarterback on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, even after the rookies four-interception performance at home this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers sti...
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivias interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks a peaceful democratic transition, and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.We support JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ...