Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital seeks HC advice on preservingbodies of rape accused

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:46 IST
Hospital seeks HC advice on preservingbodies of rape accused

The state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Tuesday sought a directive from the Telangana High Court over preserving the bodies of the four accused in the rape-murder of a woman veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter with the police. The directive was sought following concerns expressed by the hospitals forensic experts over keeping the bodies.

The forensic professor, who preserved the bodies, has expressed concern as to how long we can preserve the bodies We cannot keep them any longer, a senior medical official at the Gandhi hospital told PTI. The forensic professor's views have been forwarded to the High Court for guidance and orders from the court were awaited.

Whatever the forensic professor has said is his concern over maintaining the bodies for a longer period. With his reference, we have approached high court...," the official said.

"So, we asked for the high court to kindly give us the direction as what should be done next, he said. Whatever the high court says they will follow, he said.

As per the forensic experts views, the bodies have been in good condition, but he needs further guidelines as to what is to be done as no cut-off time has been given, he said. The bodies have been preserved in minus degrees temperature, he said.

The bodies were to be preserved till December 13 as per the high courts directives earlier, the official said, adding that no further directives have been received from the high court. The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, were killed in an alleged encounter with police on December 6.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing thewoman veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body. They were allegedly gunned down by the police after the accused snatched the firearm of the law enforcers at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year- old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar to probe into the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian. The apex court had said the preservation of the bodies shall continue until further orders..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline

Strasbourg, Dec 17 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year. We will do the maximum,...

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to problems in nation-building: President

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday. Addressing the closing session of the Meet of Vice-Chancello...

French police say turnout in pension protests shrinking

About 615,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macrons planned pension reform, police said, a significant decline in turnout in previous protests. The number of protesters given by police comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019