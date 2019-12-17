Hospital seeks HC advice on preservingbodies of rape accused

The state-run Gandhi Hospital here on Tuesday sought a directive from the Telangana High Court over preserving the bodies of the four accused in the rape-murder of a woman veterinarian, who were later killed in an alleged encounter with the police. The directive was sought following concerns expressed by the hospitals forensic experts over keeping the bodies.

The forensic professor, who preserved the bodies, has expressed concern as to how long we can preserve the bodies We cannot keep them any longer, a senior medical official at the Gandhi hospital told PTI. The forensic professor's views have been forwarded to the High Court for guidance and orders from the court were awaited.

Whatever the forensic professor has said is his concern over maintaining the bodies for a longer period. With his reference, we have approached high court...," the official said.

"So, we asked for the high court to kindly give us the direction as what should be done next, he said. Whatever the high court says they will follow, he said.

As per the forensic experts views, the bodies have been in good condition, but he needs further guidelines as to what is to be done as no cut-off time has been given, he said. The bodies have been preserved in minus degrees temperature, he said.

The bodies were to be preserved till December 13 as per the high courts directives earlier, the official said, adding that no further directives have been received from the high court. The four men, accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, were killed in an alleged encounter with police on December 6.

The four accused were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing thewoman veterinarian by smothering her and later burning her body. They were allegedly gunned down by the police after the accused snatched the firearm of the law enforcers at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert, under which the charred remains of the 25-year- old veterinarian were found on November 28, to recover her phone, wrist-watch and others pertaining to the case.

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar to probe into the circumstances that led to the alleged encounter of the four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian. The apex court had said the preservation of the bodies shall continue until further orders..

