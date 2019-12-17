Body found in bag on road in Panvel identified

The boy whose body was found in a plastic bag on a busy road in Panvel in neighbouring Raigad has been identified as local resident Suraj Monu Upendra Sahi, Navi Mumbai police said on Tuesday. The bag was found near Kundevahal on Uran-Palaspe road by passersby on Monday morning after which police started going through missing complaint records and CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the child.

"The child has been identified as Suraj Monu Upendra Sahi by his parents. He is a resident of Panvel city. The post mortem has revealed strangulation, throttling attempt and a head injury," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said. He said a case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) and efforts were on to nab the perpetrators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)