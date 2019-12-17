Kerala: Farmer commits suicide for not being able to pay bank loans
A farmer, who lost his crops in the last devastating floods, committed suicide allegedly for being unable to pay the loans taken from different banks.
A farmer, who lost his crops in the last devastating floods, committed suicide allegedly for being unable to pay the loans taken from different banks. The banks had issued notices warning of legal action if he failed to repay the dues.
The 87-years-old farmer, Ouseph, was a banana farmer from Marottichal in Thrissur. He had taken the loans for banana cultivation. Speaking to ANI, his son Joby said that his father was depressed after getting the notices from the banks, and said that the banks were responsible for his father's death.
"My father did not have any other problems. He had taken loans of Rs 1.5 lakh from various banks. They issued legal notices and said they would take action including attaching of property. This drove him to suicide," he said. Joby also said that the bank officials had also summoned his father before issuing the notice.
Ouseph ended his life by consuming poison.
