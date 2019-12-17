Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.10 pm NEW DELHI DEL46 DL-CITIZENSHIP-3RDLD PROTEST Protest over citizenship law turns violent in Delhi's Seelampur area New Delhi: Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police and damaged public buses in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, in fresh violence in the national capital. NEW DELHI DEL8 DL-JAMIA-PROTEST Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act New Delhi: Protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University here with tricolour and placards on Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

MAU DES9 UP-CITIZENSHIP-MAU Anti-CAA protest: 19 arrested over violence in UP's Mau Mau (UP): Nineteen people have been arrested here in connection with Monday night's violence, which erupted over police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, officials said. ALIGARH DEL18 UP-CITIZENSHIP AMU CAA protests: 26 arrested people released, situation improves in AMU Aligarh: As many as 26 people, including eight students, arrested in connection with the violence at Aligarh Muslim University and surrounding areas have been released even as the situation in the University showed marked signs of improvement on Tuesday, officials said.

LUCKNOW DES12 UP-2NDLD ASSEMBLY Stormy start to winter session of UP legislature Lucknow: The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature got off to a stormy start on Tuesday, with the entire Question Hour being washed off in both houses amid strong protests by a united opposition on student clashes over the amended citizenship law. UNNAO DES15 UP-UNNAO-MOTHER Why Sengar's co-accused acquitted, asks Unnao rape survivor's mother Unnao (UP): Mother of the Unnao rape survivor on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the acquittal of Shashi Singh -- a co-accused along with expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

NEW DELHI LGD37 DL-COURT-LD UNNAO Unnao rape case: Court adjourns till Friday hearing on sentence order against Sengar New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned till December 20 the hearing on order for quantum of sentence against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017. UNDI LGD43 RJ-COURT-ACTOR-BAIL Actor Payal Rohatgi gets bail Bundi (Raj): Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court here on Tuesday..

