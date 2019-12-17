Two more held for alleged links with Maoists Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI): Continuing its crackdown against those allegedly working for the banned CPI (Maoist) in urban areas, two more persons were on Tuesday arrested here on the charge of recruiting youth for the Maoist organisation, police said. Telangana Praja Front (TPF) general secretary M Ramesh and general secretary of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham C Shilpa were picked up from different locations, a senior police official told PTI.

Literature of Maoist party ideology and electronic data containing revolutionary material were seized from them possession, the official said. The two were covertly working as sympathisers-cum- couriers to the party as per directions of the top cadre of the Maoist party, he said.

The Maoists were inducting innocent youth into the outlawed organisation by indoctrination, the official said. Besides, they were recruiting youth on a large-scale with an aim to re-strengthen the CPI (Maoist) party to destablise democratically elected governments and establish their rule through an armed struggle, he said.

A case was earlier registered under relevant sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Jogulamba Gadwal district police over their suspected Maoists links. The district police had, on October 10, arrested an assistant professor (on contract) of city-based Osmania University for alleged links with Maoists.

Continuing with the investigations, the police had, on October 15, arrested two persons, including the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president B Maddileti, for allegedly working for the CPI (Maoist)..

