Manali, Kufri continue to shiver at sub-zero temperatures in Himachal

  • PTI
  • Shimla
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 19:38 IST
The weather remained dry and cold in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures. The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong which settled at minus 16.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 1 degree Celsius and Bhuntar minus 0.8 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature in Chamba was 0.8 degree Celsius, Solan 1 degree Celsius, Shimla and Palampur was 2.5 degrees Celsius each, Dharamshala 2.6 degrees Celsius, Nahan 6.1 degrees Celsius and Una 8.5 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 22 degrees Celsius, the weatherman added. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the state between December 19 and 21.

