Santiniketan was Tagore's experiment to link education with life: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said Santiniketan was an experiment to link education with life and connect students with nature. "This school was like the ancient Gurukul and sought to make education a part of life itself," Naidu said at the sixth Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Lecture here.

Naidu also released a book titled 'Swami Vivekananda -- Hinduism and India's Road to Modernity'.

