Santiniketan was Tagore's experiment to link education with life: Naidu
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said Santiniketan was an experiment to link education with life and connect students with nature. "This school was like the ancient Gurukul and sought to make education a part of life itself," Naidu said at the sixth Rabindranath Tagore Memorial Lecture here.
"Santiniketan was an experiment to link education with life, connect students with nature and develop a well rounded personality," he said. Naidu also released a book titled 'Swami Vivekananda -- Hinduism and India's Road to Modernity'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venkaiah Naidu
- Santiniketan
- Gurukul
- Road
- India
ALSO READ
Venkaiah Naidu urges MPs to participate in voting on Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill
VP Venkaiah Naidu calls for a mindset change to end crime against women
Atrocities against girls 'worrisome', 'shameful': Venkaiah Naidu
Sorry state of affairs: Venkaiah Naidu on high absenteeism in Parliament
Achieve 'zero harm' in mining operations in the country, says Venkaiah Naidu