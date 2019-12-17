Have directed Delhi Police to ensure peace in national capital: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he has directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order and to ensure peace in the national capital. Shah also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC), carried out in Assam, was not a religion-based exercise.

"Whoever is not eligible to be included in NRC, will be sent out of the country," he said in response to a question at the 'Agenda Aaj Tak' programme. "I have directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order and ensure peace in Delhi," he said.

The remarks of the home minister came after violent protests near Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday and at Seelampur on Tuesday.

