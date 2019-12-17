Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM stresses on quality of Yadadri temple renovation work

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:07 IST
CM stresses on quality of Yadadri temple renovation work

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to undertake renovation work at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, 70 km from here, by adhering to the highest standards of quality. Rao, who inspected the renovation work and interacted with officials during a six-and-a-half-hour visit to the temple, said in an official press release that the work should be carried out by ensuring high standards of quality and as per the Agama Shastras (Sanskrit term describing the manual for worship, temple-building, rituals and others).

Raos government has taken up the renovation of the temple on a large-scale, the release said. The chief minister, who offered prayers to the presiding deity and took the blessings of Vedic pundits, expressed satisfaction over the quality of the ongoing work, the release said.

He appreciated the sculptors for having created magnificent sculptures out of rock, it said. He congratulated the way temple premises is designed to fill it with the statues of Gods, Goddesses, it said.

The hard work put in by 560 sculptors during the last four years is bearing fruit, he said. The Chief Minister also visited 15 VVIP cottages being constructed as part of the Presidential Suites, the release said.

He said the Presidential suites should be built in such a way that the President or the Prime Minister should also be able to stay comfortably, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Aramco share posts first drop since listing

Saudi Aramco shares posted the first drop on Tuesday after five days of listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul, but its valuation stayed above the sensitive USD 2 trillion marks. The energy giant was listed on Tadawul on December 11 fo...

Tomlin: Steelers to stick with Hodges at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stick with Devlin Hodges at quarterback on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, even after the rookies four-interception performance at home this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers sti...

Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivias interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks a peaceful democratic transition, and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.We support JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ...

UK police forces make 7 arrests in South Asian gold theft crackdown

Seven arrests have been made in connection with more than 40 burglaries of gold linked to South Asian origin households in the UK, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspects, who were not named, are believed to be connected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019