Two inter-state opium suppliers held in Hyd

Two persons from Rajasthan wereon Tuesday arrested here for allegedly selling opium in andaround Hyderabad city andabout 250 grams of the drug wasseized from them

The duo had procured 500 grams opium from Rajasthanfor sale at Hyderabad and surrounding areas and had sold someof it to known customers, police said

A police team nabbed them while they were trying tosell the drug at Afzalgunj on Tuesday, a police press releasesaid.

