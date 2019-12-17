J-K inks MoU with UNDP to strengthen immunization supply chain system

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UNDP India to strengthen immunization supply chain system in the union territory, an official spokesperson said. Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, presided over the signing of the MoU here to implement Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN), he said.

Carried out by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), eVIN aims to support the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme by providing real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows and storage temperatures across all cold chain points, the spokesperson said. Besides, eVIN combines state-of-the-art technology, systematic record-keeping practices and a strong network of trained personnel to support governments in addressing widespread inequities in vaccine coverage, he said.

The system helps in overcoming the constraints of infrastructure, monitoring and management information systems which often result in overstocking and stock-outs of vaccines in storage centres, the spokesperson said. “This system will help in establishing strong network of trained personnel to support the government in addressing vaccine coverage." Dulloo said.

