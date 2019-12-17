Left Menu
Teacher, 2 others held for raping Thane teen

  • Thane
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A school teacher and two others were arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. A Hill Line police station official identified the arrested persons as Ulhasnagar residents Akshay Jadhav (19) and Chandrakant Bhoir (33), and Ajit Sargar (19) from Solapur.

"Jadhav had lured the victim and taken her to several places since June this year and raped her. The girl took ornaments and cash from her house on December 7 to elope with Jadhav. After he turned her down, she went to the house of her former teacher Bhoir who also raped her," Senior Inspector RP Mayne said. After the girl escaped from Bhoir's house, third accused Sargar befriended her at Kalyan railway station on the pretext of providing help, took her to Pune and Shirdi and raped her for eight days, said the official.

After her mother filed a missing person complaint, police traced the teen to Shirdi and brought her back to Ulhasnagar, he said. "All three were arrested on Monday after the girl told us of her ordeal. They are charged with rape and kidnapping under sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Mayne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

