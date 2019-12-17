Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata snubs governor, skips meet over violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:32 IST
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was kept waiting all day on Tuesday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she did not turn up to personally update him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against the controversial citizenship law. Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government over range of issues, had asked Banerjee on Monday to come and update him on the violence after the director general of police and the chief secretary had failed to turn up on Monday evening despite a summon from the Raj Bhawan.

Dhankhar, who was waiting to meet the chief minister, even decided to not attend a programme at nearby North 24 Parganas district. "I would pay my regards to late Kedar Singh, ex Chairman of Garulia Municipality, on his death anniversary, through electronic means at 5.15 pm today. I had indicated to the CM to call on me today at a time of her choice and as such required to be at Raj Bhawan," the governor tweeted.

After waiting for both the chief minister and Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Dhankar tweeted that patience is virtue and may lead to fruitful way forward. "Chief Secretary had indicated that he along with DGP would come at one pm. However it was thereafter given out that fresh time will be sought. There is no further word so far. In public interest sometimes patience is virtue and may lead to fruitful way forward. So chosen to wait," Dhankhar tweeted.

The chief secretary sought time from Dhankhar to meet him on Wednesday. He had on Monday night sent a communication to the Governor House, asking for a suitable time for a meeting with Dhankhar in the second-half of Tuesday. "There is a message from the Chief Secretary that he will now come with DGP at 3 pm tomorrow and I have consented," Dhankhar tweeted. "I look forward to this meeting with senior officials with optimism and hope to be briefed so that wholesome way forward takes place."

The governor, who had visited the assembly earlier in the day, had told reporters that it is time for the Raj Bhavan and the TMC government to set aside their differences and work together for "democracy to succeed". "After my fruitful visit to the assembly I had emphasized that it is time for the Raj Bhavan and the state government to set aside their differences and work together for "democracy to succeed". I await a positive response from CM," he tweeted.

The BJP criticised the state government for trying to "undermine" the post of constitutional head of the state. "Is this the way a governor of the state is being treated? Neither the chief minister nor the senior officials are not briefing him. The state government is trying to hide something that is why they are not facing the governor," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

Dhankhar, who had criticised the state government on host of issues, had slammed Banerjee recently for her opposition to the amended Citizenship Act and had asked her to desist from "unconstitutional and inflammatory" actions like holding rallies against the law. PTI SCH DC PNT NN HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

