Kolkata, Bidhannagar Police step up interactions with communities to check violence

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:54 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 23:54 IST
Amid the ongoing violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal, Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police have started talking to representatives of different religious groups seeking their cooperation to prevent any deterioration of the law and order situation here. To prevent any untoward incident from disrupting peace and harmony in and around the two cities, police personnel have increased night vigils in their

respective areas. Police stations under jurisdictions of both have been conducting meetings with representatives of different communities since Saturday to explain the need to maintain law and order in their areas, a senior officer of the state Home department said.

"We have identified certain areas in the city and neighbouring Salt Lake as quite sensitive. Areas like Tollygunge, Park Circus, Mallick Bazar, Kidderpore, Burrabazar in Kolkata are quite sensitive. We have already interacted with imams of over 35 mosques in the city," a top officer of Kolkata Police said.

"In some areas which have been earmarked as more sensitive, our officers also went from one door to another and spoke to the residents there. All cooperated and listened to us. Hopefully, this will pay off," the officer said. Areas under Bidhannagar City Police like New Town, Rajarhat, Chinar Park, Baguihati have also been identified as sensitive.

"We are visiting and meeting imams and other community leaders and trying to make them understand the necessity of not paying heed to rumours or indulging in any form of violence. They listened to us and gave a positive response," an officer of Bidhannagar City Police said. Amid the ongoing unrest in different parts of the state due to the controversial citizenship law, all police stations in the state including those under Kolkata Police jurisdiction and neighbouring Bidhannagar City Police have been put on high alert to counter any untoward situation.

"We assure the people of Bengal that there is no reason to panic. We have set up a 24X7 control room -- O33-2214 5486, 4031, 1946 -- for immediate assistance," said a senior officer. Weekly offs and all form of leaves of police personnel throughout the state have been cancelled, the officer added.

So far, 354 people from different parts of the state have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the ongoing unrest.

