Bihar: Shopkeeper shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Patna

Unidentified bike-borne criminals shot at and seriously injured a shopkeeper at his shop in Basant Bihar Colony in the capital city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:18 IST
Bihar: Shopkeeper shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Patna
Assistant sub-inspector of police, Hari Prasad Yadav. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified bike-borne criminals shot at and seriously injured a shopkeeper at his shop in Basant Bihar Colony in the capital city. The assailants reached Munna Kumar's shop on the night of December 17.

"The incident took place near Basant Bihar Colony. These men came to the shop to purchase some items and shot at the shopkeeper and escaped unchallenged. The shopkeeper has been admitted to a hospital. We have come here and will further carry out a detailed investigation," Assistant sub-inspector of police, Hari Prasad Yadav told ANI. Further the investigation is underway. (ANI)

