SIT to probe 'custodial death' of man in Mumbai: Shinde Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI)Maharashtra Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the alleged custodial death of a 26-year-old man in Mumbai in October. He made the announcement in the state Legislative Council after BJP member Bhai Girkar and some other legislators raised the case of Vijay Singh's death during a debate on a Calling Attention notice in the House.

Singh, a resident of Sion area in Mumbai who worked as a medical representative in a pharmaceutical firm, died after he was detained at the Wadala Truck Terminus police station for questioning in an assault case in October. The victim's family alleged that he was beaten to death in police custody.

Five policemen were later suspended in connection with the incident. Girkar asked if the deceased's family was given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and whether action was taken against those responsible for his death.

Replying to it, Shinde informed the House that five policemen were suspended in connection with the incident in October. He said an investigation was underway and the final cause of death was awaited.

Girkar and some legislators then demanded an SIT probe into the case. Shinde said an inquiry by SIT will be initiated in the case..

