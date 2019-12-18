Left Menu
Legislatures shouldn't be reduced to arenas of political slugfest: Om Birla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 15:52 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said legislatures are temples of democracy where issues related to people are raised and they should not be reduced to arenas of political slugfest. Asserting that he always tried to maintain the dignity of the lower house of Parliament, the speaker said the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha recorded productivity of 125 per cent and the House was not adjourned even once.

Birla was addressing the 79th Conference of Presiding Officers of Legislative Bodies in India. He said there should be discussion, debate and dissent in the House but no disturbance.

"Legislatures should not be reduced to arenas of political slugfest… they are temples of democracy to raise issues related to people," he said. People of the country expect that those they have elected should present their views and raise issues related to them in Parliament, he added.

Talking about the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Birla said the House sat for 37 days during which 35 bills were passed and it was not adjourned for even a single day. The House recorded productivity of 125 per cent in the first session and 115 per cent in the just concluded Winter Session, he said.

Speaking about Question Hour and Zero Hour, the speaker said for the first time since 1972, all 20 questions laid on the table were answered on November 27 during the Winter Session. Efforts were made to ensure that first-time MPs got chance to speak on the floor of the House, he said.

In 2022, 75th year of India's independence, the new Parliament building will be completed and a special session on strengthening democracy should be held in all legislatures on this occasion, Birla said. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was also present on the occasion, likened the relationship between the treasury benches and the Opposition in legislatures to that between Lord Ram and his younger brother Laxman.

"The Opposition is aggressive like Laxman, while the ruling side is calm like Ram. The presiding officer is like the father figure whose role is important in maintaining order in the House," Rawat said. During the two-day conference, the presiding officers will discuss the role of the speaker and provisions for disqualification of MPs and MLAs for switching parties.

