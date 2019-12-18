Eight arrested for Seelampur violence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, taking the total number of arrests to eight. Police had already arrested six people in connection with the matter.

Three FIRs were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday. Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding to scrap of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier.

